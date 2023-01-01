Blackhawks Prospect Colton Dach to Miss Rest of 2023 World Juniors With Injury

Colton Dach to miss rest of World Juniors with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Team Canada's 5-1 win over Team Sweden on Saturday night in the round-robin finale of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

#Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach left tonight’s game with an apparent injury, and it didn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/8ifBjBEr2Q — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 1, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On Sunday morning, Team Canada announced that Dach will miss the rest of the tournament. Owen Beck has been added to the roster and will serve as the fill-in.

Such a tough break for Dach, whose season has been interrupted a few times this year because of an injury. Now the hope is the injury didn't look as serious as it looked.

Dach recorded two assists and had a +3 rating in four games. His older brother Kirby Dach suffered a right wrist fracture during an exhibition game of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team Canada. Tough luck for the Dach brothers.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.