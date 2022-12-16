Blackhawks Prospect Alex Vlasic to Miss 6 Weeks With Fibula Fracture

Hawks prospect Alex Vlasic to miss 6 weeks with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks defenseman prospect Alex Vlasic is expected to miss six weeks with a right fibula fracture, the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday morning.

Vlasic has six points (one goal, five assists) through 21 games this season for the IceHogs. His +13 rating ranks second on the team, only behind Isaak Phillips (+19), and he's doing so in a top-pairing role.

An unfortunate break for Vlasic, but an opportunity for some other young defensemen to play more minutes. The IceHogs are on a six-game point streak and are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.

Vlasic played 15 games with the Blackhawks last season and had two points (one goal, one assist). The 6-foot-6, 198-pound Wilmette native was taken by Chicago in the second round (No. 43 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

