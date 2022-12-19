Blackhawks Place Jarred Tinordi on IR With Facial Fracture, Recall Isaak Phillips

Hawks place Jarred Tinordi on IR, recall Isaak Phillips originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve with a facial fracture, the team announced Monday morning. The move is retroactive to Dec. 18.

Tinordi left in the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers after taking a puck to the face. He immediately threw off his helmet, went straight to the locker room and did not return, leaving a trail of blood on the ice as he left.

Sunday was the first game Tinordi played without the protective cage, too, after he took a skate to the chin less than two weeks ago that required between 50-100 stitches. Such brutal luck.

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. He has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 25 games with the IceHogs this season and ranks No. 1 among all AHL skaters with a +17 rating.

