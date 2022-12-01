Blackhawks Place Jarred Tinordi on Injured Reserve, Recall Ian Mitchell

Hawks place Tinordi on IR, recall Mitchell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday.

The Blackhawks are about to head out East for a three-game road trip and they had only six healthy defensemen. Mitchell gives them a seventh, although I'd imagine he'll get into at least one of those games.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Tinordi is expected to miss at least a week, but he could be out longer depending on how he progresses. Tinordi is seeking a second opinion on his hip injury, so it could be a little bit before we see him in a game again.

Tinordi has been a pleasant addition for the Blackhawks this season after being claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers on Oct. 10. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in 20 games and is averaging a career-high 17:29 of ice time.

