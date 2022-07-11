Blackhawks Place Henrik Borgstrom, Brett Connolly on Unconditional Waivers for Purpose of Buyout

Blackhawks place Borgstrom, Connolly on unconditional waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The first buyout window closes on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT., which means Monday was the last day to put players on waivers because each team has 24 hours to put a claim in.

Assuming both players clear, the Blackhawks will save $1.9 million in actual cash by buying out Borgstrom and Connolly. But it will cost them on the salary cap, although it's not a huge deal with the Blackhawks embarking on a full-scale rebuild.

Connolly's bought-out cap hit will be $1.166 million during each of the next two seasons while Borgstrom's cap hit will be $83,334 this coming season and $183,334 the following campaign. It's not the only dead money they'll have on the books, either.

With Duncan Keith reportedly retiring, the Blackhawks' cap recapture penalty will be $5.538 million in 2022-23 and $1.938 million in 2023-24. That means the Blackhawks will have $6,788,463 tied up to three players who won't be on the roster in 2022-23 and $3,288,457 in 2023-24.



