Blackhawks place G Alex Stalock in concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock has been placed in concussion protocol, the team announced Tuesday morning. It's the second time this season he's been sidelined with concussion-related symptoms.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Stalock got bumped in practice on Monday. The team kept him home for Tuesday's morning skate to rest, and he's expected to be evaluated by the doctors later at night.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"You never know how things react with people but we’re just going to take precaution and put him on that protocol right now," Richardson said. "Hopefully it settles down quicker than last time."

Earlier this season, Stalock missed a month and a half after being bulldozed by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas early in the first period of the Nov. 1 game. Cizikas was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for goaltender interference.

It's a brutal blow for Stalock, who has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season when healthy. He has a 6-6-1 record, but his .918 save percentage ranks tied for No. 7 among qualified goaltenders.

The Blackhawks recalled Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League to serve as the backup because Arvid Soderblom remains out with a groin injury.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.