Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Set to Return After Missing 3 Games With Injury

After missing three games with a lower-body injury, Patrick Kane will make his return to the lineup on Saturday when the Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken at the United Center.

"I know it's been three games, but it feels like it's been like three months since I played," Kane said after the team's morning skate. "Definitely excited to get back out there and help the team. The team's playing great. You look at the last three games, there's been contributions from everyone. It's probably why we've won three in a row. Obviously great goaltending as well. Just excited to get in there and try and help the team tonight."

Kane confirmed he aggravated the injury in a 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on New Year's Day after taking a hit from Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third, although he did finish out the period. Kane played the next game against Tampa Bay but left at the end of the second period after feeling some discomfort.

Kane recently told NBC Sports Chicago that he "probably shouldn't have played" against Tampa Bay.

"It just didn't feel right," Kane said. "And then you're on the ice and you're thinking about the injury instead of actually just playing the game, so I probably should've taken that one off."

In his absence, the Blackhawks went 3-0-0 and scored nine goals over that stretch from nine different players. It was a committee-type effort, and the Blackhawks hope to continue that momentum with Kane returning.

"Definitely looks like he’s moving much better and feeling better," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "That’s great. The team’s playing well and he’s coming in at a good time just to help us be a little more creative in the offensive zone, especially on the power play."

