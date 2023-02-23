Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Playing His Best Hockey of Season as Trade Deadline Nears

Kane playing his best hockey of season as trade deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DALLAS — The March 3 trade deadline is next Friday, and Patrick Kane is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now. What perfect timing.

On Wednesday, Kane scored two goals and added a primary assist as the Blackhawks erased a 3-0 deficit to beat the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars 4-3 at American Airlines Center. He has seven goals and three assists for 10 points in his last four games after having zero points in his previous four contests and nine goals in his first 50 games.

I asked Kane after Wednesday's win whether he felt he was playing his best hockey of the season, and he didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, I think so," said Kane, whose line with Max Domi and Philipp Kurashev has really taken off. "Yeah, for sure. I think our line, in general, even if we have shifts where nothing happens, it's like, 'That's OK.' We just stick with it, we know sooner or later something's going to happen and all three of us have a chance to make good plays and capitalize when we get those chances. It's been good playing with those guys lately."

Is Kane playing extra motivated as of late to showcase himself for other teams?

"No, I don't know," Kane said. "It's just, I think all of a sudden you get going and you start feeling good, you start feeling confident. I was the beneficiary of a few plays tonight and even the last couple games too. I think things are just clicking."

Kane is potentially one of the biggest names on the trade market and all eyes are on him as he looks to make a decision soon about his future. He said after the game that there's nothing new to report on that front.

It's easy to be distracted by the outside noise at this time of year, and Kane is no different. But winning makes it easier to ignore.

"Maybe when you're away from the rink, but I think the guys have been really good about not necessarily talking about the subject, just focusing on hockey," Kane said. "I mean, there's a lot of guys in here that are probably going through the same thing, so we're all kind of in the same boat. Nice to be around everyone and nice when you're winning games and the group is having fun.

"It's fun in here right now. You win four in a row, you win a couple in overtime, shootout, comeback wins, it's a fun group right now. Good vibes in here."

