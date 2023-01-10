Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Not Contemplating Shutting Himself Down for Season, as of Now

Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after he took a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third period during a 5-2 loss on New Year's Day. He was seen wincing on the bench, although he played his final shift of the game.

In the next game against Tampa Bay, Kane left at the end of the second period after reaggravating his injury. He and the Blackhawks wanted to be careful with it, and the wise move was to hold him out for the third period.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On Tuesday after practice, Kane sat down with NBC Sports Chicago to address his current status.

"It's good," Kane said. "I probably shouldn't have played that game against Tampa. It just didn't feel right, and then you're on the ice and then you're thinking about the injury instead of just playing the game, so I probably should've taken that one off.

"The last two games, I think I probably could've played, it's just we knew we had these three days in between, so it's just better to be cautious with it and had some treatment coming in, so just trying to be smart with it right now. But hopefully I'll be back soon."

Kane has been rumored to be dealing with a nagging injury for a while, which he's been on record about in the past even though he's never gotten into specifics.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported on Hockey Night in Canada and on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Kane, at some point, will likely need a "cleanup." He also spitballed whether it makes more sense for Kane to shut himself down and get healthy for next season if it continues to affect him.

Kane didn't slam the door on that possibility, but he did acknowledge that's not something he's contemplating at this moment.

"I don't think so, no I don't think it's at that effect right now," Kane said. "I mean, I guess you never know what could happen but that's definitely not where we're at right now."

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Kane's status for Thursday's game against Colorado is questionable. If he practices on Wednesday, there's a chance he goes. If he doesn't, it probably doesn't look likely.

Kane is hoping to practice on Wednesday but it's no guarantee.

"I would say we'll see how tomorrow goes," Kane said. "We were hoping I was going to be able to skate today and be able to practice with the team, but hopefully that will come tomorrow and take it day by day right now."

The full sit-down interview with Kane will drop on Thursday's edition of the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.