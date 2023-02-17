Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Moves Into 3rd All-Time in Points Among U.S.-Born Players

Kane moves into 3rd all-time in points among U.S.-born players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After scoring two goals in Friday's 4-3 comeback overtime win over Ottawa, Patrick Kane moved into third all-time among American-born players with 1,217 points.

Kane scored 44 seconds into the game to end a seven-game goal drought, which tied him with Jeremy Roenick for third on the list. He later scored his second of the night on a game-tying goal with 3:05 left in regulation to surpass him for sole possession of third.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Kane is now 15 points away from tying Phil Housley for second and 157 points away from catching Mike Modano, who ranks No. 1 with 1,374 points. It's hard not to see Kane sitting atop the list when it's all said and done.

On a separate note, Kane has been ridiculously good against the Senators in his NHL career. He has recorded at least one point in 12 straight games against Ottawa and has 10 goals and 30 points over that span, dating back to Dec. 3, 2015.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.