Blackhawks, Oilers Combine for 14 Penalties in 2nd Period: ‘That Was Pretty Crazy'

Blackhawks, Oilers combine for 14 penalties in 2nd period originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers put on an entertaining show on Thursday at the United Center, and it included one of the most bizarre periods you'll see in a while.

In the second period alone, the two teams combined for 14 minor penalties — nine for Edmonton and five for Chicago. Only 4:56 of the 20 minutes were played at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.

"That was obviously pretty crazy," said Max Domi, who had a goal and two assists in the 6-5 loss. "There were so many penalties."

The Blackhawks had nine power plays in the second period. NINE! They converted on two of those, which included a two-man advantage, and finished the night 2-for-10. The Oilers had five in the middle frame and cashed in once.

I don't know if or when we'll see a period like that again.

"It just seemed like it was going back and forth as far as who had the power play," said Patrick Kane, who had a goal and two assists. "I'm not sure what we finished with but we got a couple on the power play, which is nice. I feel like the last couple games we've been in weird games as far as penalties and the difference from playing on the special teams to playing 5-on-5 but we've got to be ready for when that happens."

The subplot of the night centered around Evander Kane, who committed three of Edmonton's nine penalties in the second period. One was a four-minute cross-checking penalty on Connor Murphy and the other was an unsportsmanlike penalty for jawing with the officials from the bench. He lost his mind in both instances.

Kane also thought he scored a goal, so he stared down a Blackhawks fan in the front row before skating past the Chicago bench while looking at them during his celebration. It was eventually ruled no goal because of goaltender interference.

In the end, the game was highlighted by a Connor McDavid hat trick and Leon Draisaitl scoring the game-winning goal with 37.6 seconds left after Patrick Kane scored the game-tying goal minutes prior for his third point of the night.

The Blackhawks probably don't want to make chaotic games like this a habit, but fans certainly went home with something to talk about.

"That was a lot for sure," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "Just seemed to be the way the game was going. They were calling the rules really tight tonight and we put ourselves in a position that we shouldn’t have. ... It was a spirited game, that playoff atmosphere feel to it with challenges, lots of power plays and penalty kills."

