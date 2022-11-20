Blackhawks Officially Raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to United Center Rafters

Hawks raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to United Center rafters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired. And what a ceremony it was.

The night started with a surprise appearance by Eddie Olczyk, who emceed the event. It continued with former teammates Niklas Hjalmarsson, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews joining the center circle for the ceremony, along with Hossa's family and the Chicago management group.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

When it was Hossa's turn to make his entrance, he received a deafening ovation from the sold-out crowd. It was louder than when the Stanley Cup made a guest appearance, which made for a memorable photo with all seven members of the three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

After a heartfelt speech and A+ video montage by the Blackhawks, it was time for the moment Chicago had been waiting for. No. 81 to the rafters, forever.

Here are some of the highlights from the night:

The crowd is loving Eddie Olczyk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DxVrrWoXyD — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 20, 2022

THE MAN OF THE HOUR. MARIAN HOSSA. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WOgJtnc0Bd — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 20, 2022

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.