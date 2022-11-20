Blackhawks Officially Raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to United Center Rafters

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Hawks raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to United Center rafters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired. And what a ceremony it was.

The night started with a surprise appearance by Eddie Olczyk, who emceed the event. It continued with former teammates Niklas Hjalmarsson, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews joining the center circle for the ceremony, along with Hossa's family and the Chicago management group.

When it was Hossa's turn to make his entrance, he received a deafening ovation from the sold-out crowd. It was louder than when the Stanley Cup made a guest appearance, which made for a memorable photo with all seven members of the three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

After a heartfelt speech and A+ video montage by the Blackhawks, it was time for the moment Chicago had been waiting for. No. 81 to the rafters, forever.

Here are some of the highlights from the night:

https://twitter.com/hashtag/81Forever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#81Forever pic.twitter.com/uT1iJKuBPG

— Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSBlackhawks/status/1594461402831687680
https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnlyOne81?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnlyOne81 pic.twitter.com/elbDjykyzH

— Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSBlackhawks/status/1594471808941850624

