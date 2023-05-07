Blackhawks More Likely to Fall Than Rise in 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

Hawks more likely to fall than rise in 2023 draft lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NHL Draft lottery will finally take place on Monday, and it's the most anticipated lottery in a while. Connor Bedard will be the slam-dunk No. 1 overall pick, but there are quite a few high-end players that will be available at the top of the draft.

Because the Blackhawks finished with the third-fewest points in the NHL this season, they can land anywhere between first and fifth. Statistically speaking though, the Blackhawks are more likely to fall from their current third spot than rise.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Tankathon, the Blackhawks have a 22.7 percent chance of jumping inside the Top 2. They have a 7.8 percent chance of staying at No. 3, and a 69.5 percent chance of falling to either No. 4 or No. 5.

Here's a look at the percentages:

No. 1 overall: 11.5%

No. 2 overall: 11.2%

No. 3 overall: 7.8%

No. 4 overall: 39.7%

No. 5 overall: 29.8%

If they do fall, the Blackhawks will still be taking a player that arguably would have gone No. 1 overall in last year's draft. Adam Fantilli, Will Smith, Leo Carlsson and Matvei Michkov were among the Top 5 of TSN's Bob McKenzie's latest draft rankings. Dalibor Dvorsky, Ryan Leonard, Zach Benson, Gabe Perreault and David Reinbacher rounded out the Top 10.

Anaheim (25.5) has the best odds of winning the lottery. Columbus (13.5) has the second-highest odds, followed by Chicago (11.5), San Jose (9.5), Montreal (8.5), Arizona (7.5), Philadelphia (6.5), Washington (6.0), Detroit (5.0), St. Louis (3.5) and Vancouver (3.0).

The NHL Draft lottery will be held on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. As soon as it's over, be sure to flip to NBC Sports Chicago at 7:30 p.m. for our Blackhawks lottery show.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.