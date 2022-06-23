Blackhawks' Meghan Hunter Becomes Fourth Woman Assistant GM in NHL History

Hawks' Hunter becomes fourth woman assistant GM in NHL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson finalized his hockey operations leadership team on Wednesday, which included a few promotions. The most notable of which was Meghan Hunter, who went from the team's director of hockey administration and an amateur scout to assistant GM of hockey operations.

With the promotion, Hunter becomes the fourth woman assistant GM in NHL history, joining Emilie Castonguay, Angela Gorgone and Cammi Granato. Gorgone and Granato are currently assistant GMs for the Vancouver Canucks.

Hunter is a former four-year letter winner at the University of Wisconsin and was named a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to the top female college hockey player in the United States, in 2001. She also worked for Hockey Canada's women’s national team and the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League prior to her time with the Blackhawks.

In her new role, Hunter will oversee budgeting, team services, contract execution, team security and player services. She will report directly to Davidson.

In addition, the Blackhawks announced that Mark Eaton will remain in his current role as assistant GM of development, former 2010 Stanley Cup champion Brian Campbell will remain in the hockey operations department as an advisor, and Karilyn Pilch has been promoted to director of player personnel.

"As I said before, this foundation for leadership will help our shared vision for the future become a reality," Davidson said in a statement. "Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step. I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice."

