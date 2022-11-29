Blackhawks' Max Domi: Playing With Patrick Kane Has Been ‘Cherry on Top'

Max Domi: Playing with Kane has been 'cherry on top' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The primary reason Max Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Blackhawks over the summer was to reunite with Luke Richardson. The two of them spent a couple of years together in Montreal, where Richardson served as an assistant prior to becoming Chicago's head coach.

Another reason Domi chose Chicago was that it presented an opportunity to play with his hockey idol, Patrick Kane. But I'm not sure he expected to play with him as much as he has a quarter into the season.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Through 21 games, Domi has logged 387:51 total minutes. He's played 356:39 of them with Kane, which is 92 percent. They've been attached at the hip.

"I said it from the start, that was probably one of the main reasons," Domi said of signing here to play with Kane. "I think the main reason was just coming back to play for a coach that obviously I was looking forward to play for and make it fun to come to the rink again. I had a couple of tough years where I didn't have that situation, so I'm very happy to be here.

"I'm super happy with my decision to come here and obviously playing with Kaner is just a cherry on top."

Domi and Kane had a strong October together but that success hasn't quite translated to November, particularly at even strength. They each have only one goal in 12 games this month.

Sunday's game against Winnipeg was actually one of their better performances as of late, out-chancing the Jets 12-2 when the two of them were on the ice together. Domi feels they're close to breaking through, and that could potentially open the floodgates.

"We’ve had so many chances and we're right there and on the cusp of breaking out," Domi said. "I'm sure he said the same thing to you but we're not quite there yet. We've just got to find a way to just take that next step and once we do, we're not going to look back because we are creating so many chances.

"There's so much there, it's just capitalizing, whether it's a post or fan on a shot here or miss a breakaway here, our line has been all over it. And to be on a top line you’ve got to be able to capitalize on those opportunities, so we've just got to take that next step and we’ll be good."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.