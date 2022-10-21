Blackhawks' Max Domi After Scoring Overtime Goal: ‘Winning's Fun'

Hawks' Max Domi after scoring OT goal: 'Winning's fun' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Max Domi scored the overtime winner in the Blackhawks' second consecutive multi-goal comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings during Friday's home opener, and I think everybody in the building thought he was going to drop it back to Patrick Kane.

But there's a reason why Domi didn't pass it to Kane.

"I’d be lying if I said I saw Kaner, because if I saw him, I’d probably give him the puck," Domi laughed. "I don’t know who I picked off there, but I saw some open ice and kind of knew I was going to shoot first right away."

MAX DOMI CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/Rnm1I7mzjo — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 22, 2022

Domi was noticeable all night. He led all skaters with four takeaways, had two shot attempts (one on goal), one hit and won 14 of 18 faceoffs for a win percentage of 77.8 while logging 19:12 of ice time.

Domi even found himself taking a page out of his dad Tie's book in the first period when he took out his frustration on Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen after committing a hooking penalty he didn't agree with.

"I think he was upset, the guy was laughing at him or something," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "That’s just max. He takes things in his own hands. He’s a physical guy, an emotional guy, and he kind of went after him and gave our bench a little bit of a lift there.

"We were a little stale at that point, just for a quick moment first period. When he came out of the box, I can tell when he gets upset and he implements it into his game. He adds that extra gear and he was skating. I thought he played a way better game after that, he was into it."

Domi's entire family was in attendance, too. Not a bad game for them to see his first official goal as a member of the Blackhawks and a victory for Chicago.

"That was fun," Domi said. "Winning’s fun, right? We’ll take it. There were lots of ups and downs throughout the game, and good teams find ways to win. Found a way to win and get ready for the next one now. ... It was a great night overall."

