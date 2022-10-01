Blackhawks Make Second Round of Cuts, Trim Roster to 45 Players

Hawks make second round of cuts, trim roster to 45 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks made their second round of roster cuts after Saturday's preseason game and trimmed their training camp roster to 45 players.

Here's a look at the moves:

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Defenseman Adam Clendening and goaltender Dylan Wells have been released from their professional tryouts but were assigned to Rockford

Defensemen Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro have been assigned to the junior teams.

The Blackhawks' roster now sits at 27 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. Expect another wave of cuts after the weekend.

