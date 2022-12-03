Blackhawks' Luke Richardson Gets Hit in Head With Puck on Bench

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Hawks coach Luke Richardson gets hit in head with puck on bench originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson briefly left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden after getting hit in the head with a stray puck.

The play happened with 11:50 left in the first period after Jack Johnson's pass went off Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey's stick and into the bench. Richardson immediately received medical attention from Blackhawks head athletic trainer Mike Gapski, who put a towel over his head.

Richardson, to no one's surprise, looked unfazed, and even mouthed to the officials: "I'm good."

At the next TV timeout, Richardson went to the locker room, where he received a few stitches. Blackhawks assistant coach Derek King, who served as the interim head coach for the majority of last season, operated as the fill-in coach while Richardson was out.

Richardson returned about five or six minutes later, so he appears to be OK. No word yet on how the puck is doing though.

