Blackhawks' Luke Richardson After 8-5 Loss to Seattle: ‘Nobody Was Ready to Play'

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson has been a calming presence behind the bench all season. But after Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken at the United Center, he was not happy. At all.

The Blackhawks allowed six goals on their first seven shots and found themselves trailing 6-1 at the end of the first period. The game was practically over almost before it even started.

"Nobody was prepared to play today, physically and mentally," Richardson said. "I think probably scoring right after they scored to make it 1-1, it just felt like, 'Oh, we were going to be OK, the way we were playing.' And we were definitely not playing well. It may have been the worst thing that happened to us."

Petr Mrazek was pulled after giving up four goals on his first five shots, which forced the Blackhawks to make a goalie change. Alex Stalock then gave up a goal 37 seconds after entering in relief that made it 5-1, so Richardson called a timeout. But 26 seconds after the timeout, the Blackhawks gave up their sixth goal on seven shots.

Things snowballed so quickly it became comical.

"I haven’t seen it quite get that out of hand that quick," Max Domi said. "But it happens. When that starts to happen, it’s like the whole game’s tilted this way, you want to just get it back to level. And we weren't able to do that. We've got to flush that one. We know we’ve got to be a lot better and we know that’s not going to cut it. And every guy over there knows that, too. We’ll be a lot better."

"It's just not good enough," Jonathan Toews concurred. "The effort's not there and the preparation's clearly not there. ... I think we all recognize that it was far from the level that we've played these last three games. We can't just have an off night where it's just like we're not feeling it and we're kind of mailing it in like that. We've got to be better than that."

Typically, Richardson goes into the locker room towards the second half of the intermission to talk to his players after reviewing the tape and talking to the coaching staff. He didn't this time. He went straight in. He had to.

"I just gave them a few points that we were terrible at structurally but really structure had nothing to do with it," Richardson said. "It was not willing to skate, compete and lose puck battles all over the ice and against a team that works hard, and that’s all they do. They outworked us and I just said, 'What are you going to do about it?' I thought we did react better and we played better in the second and third, but the game’s over."

The Blackhawks fought back and outscored the Kraken 4-2 in the final two periods. But it really didn't matter in the end. The outcome had already been decided.

"It was so bad that it was like, 'OK, let's throw that first period in the trash and go play from there,'" Toews said. "And I think we responded, but when you go down 6-1 in the first period, there's only so much you can really do about that."

Richardson was so angry — albeit in a measured tone — that he challenged his players to be better not just at the rink, but away from it too. The Blackhawks have a scheduled off day on Sunday, and he expects the team to be ready for an intense practice on Monday before Tuesday's game against Buffalo.

"We have to learn that you have to be prepared in the morning of a game, or even the day before, whatever your routine is," Richardson said. "You’re a professional. This is your job every day. Sure, rest is good sometimes on a day off, but even on the other days, what are you doing the rest of your day? You come to work and you’re on the ice for an hour. The rest of your life is still whatever you need to get ready for that next day and that next game. And if you can’t do it, whatever you’re doing, you better change it.

"You can't be happy with it. If you're here with your family, you don't take it home with you. You are a little grizzled inside, though, and then tomorrow, you get your rest, but in your mind, you should be ready that we're going full bore Monday so that's the way we're going to play Tuesday.

"I haven't been surprised all year with these guys. They're resilient, they come back, whether it be within a game or after a bad game. They're resilient and they push and they seem to enjoy being together as a team and playing hard together. I assume this is unacceptable for them as well and they'll be ready to work Monday."

