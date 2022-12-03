Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Drops Gloves With Jacob Trouba

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Hawks' Jujhar Khaira drops gloves with Jacob Trouba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last year on Dec. 7, Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left the United Center ice on a stretcher after taking a heavy, high hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. He was taken by ambulance to a local Chicago hospital and missed almost a month while in concussion protocol.

Almost a year to the day, Khaira got a little bit of revenge on Trouba. The two of them fought in the second period of Saturday's game after Trouba laid a hit on Jason Dickinson and then another on Khaira, who immediately dropped his gloves. 

#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/SXfMucH2LX

— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis)

Khaira said during training camp that Trouba reached out via text message after the play happened last year and that he had moved on from the incident. But the fight on Saturday definitely felt personal, and everybody in the building knew it.

Khaira declined to share his thoughts on the controversial hit when he opened up about it in September for the first time, but you can read between the lines on how he felt.

"I mean, we all have our opinions," Khaira said. "That's all I'm going to say. We all have our opinions on the hit, and that's it."

