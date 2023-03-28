Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Was ‘Shocked' to See Patrick Kane Traded

Toews on Patrick Kane trade: 'I was definitely shocked' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews skated with his teammates on Tuesday for the first time in two months. He has been out since Jan. 28 with symptoms of Long COVID and the Chronic Immune Response Syndrome that forced him to miss the entire 2020-21 season.

When he walked back into the locker room, there was no Patrick Kane stall. Even he's still trying to get used to it.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"It's been tough to watch the changes that our team has gone through," Toews said. "The guys that have been a part of this room these last few years, namely a guy like Kaner who I've played with my whole career, and come back in the locker room right now and it feels a lot different."

Kane was officially traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, but the wheels were in motion days before that. It was surreal to everyone when the deal actually went through.

"I would say, for myself, personally, probably, I was definitely shocked," Toews said. "The possibility was there for a while, but, yeah, it’s not actually going to happen, you know? You just can’t see a guy like him in another jersey.

"I heard he was flying home from San Jose to kind of wait things out until the trade was actually going through — I think it might have been Tuesday night or something. And then, I realized this is for real. All of a sudden, you see him in a New York Rangers’ jersey."

As for what he thinks about Kane wearing Ranger blue, Toews laughed and said: "It kind of looks good on him, to be honest with you. I hate to say that.

"Just happy to see him enjoy himself playing with some really good players and being reunited with a guy like Breadman. Kaner’s such a competitor that it’s going to feel good for him to go out there and play some meaningful games in the playoffs and play on the big stage.

"Obviously that team, they got Patrick Kane, so they’re feeling pretty good about themselves right now. It’ll be interesting to see, definitely rooting for him to have success down the road. We’ve been playing kind of phone tag and texting back and forth. When we do get a hold of each other, it’ll be nice to express my appreciation for all the memories that we had and we shared together as teammates."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.