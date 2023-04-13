Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Thinks He'll ‘Always Be Involved' in Hockey

Toews thinks he'll 'always be involved' in hockey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Jonathan Toews' career with the Chicago Blackhawks (on the ice) officially wrapped up on Thursday, the question about his future will pop up until a decision is made on his end.

He told the media after the game he has not made an official decision on his playing future, nor has he penciled in a timeline for him to reach that decision. However, the idea of him moving up the ladder into the Blackhawks' front office has remained in speculation since the idea of his retirement as a player has come into question.

Does he know the options for his future?

"I have no idea," Toews said. "I think I'll always be involved in the game in one way or another. Whether I'm involved in the Blackhawks in the future, I have no clue. But at the same time, if I'm not playing hockey this time next year, I think it's exciting to think about all the parts of life you've put on the back burner."

Toews has played 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He's tallied three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe trophy and an Olympic Gold medal during his illustrious career.

Since the process of the rebuild has begun, and the rest of the dynasty crew has faded out of the organization, it's been an arduous, confusing road for Toews. He's said all year he's unsure about his future, and the same remains true today.

The Blackhawks officially announced the morning before his final game they made him privy to the fact that they will not be re-signing him over the summer. But general manager Kyle Davidson didn't shut the door on him returning to the Blackhawks organization with a different role.

"We didn't talk about that," Davidson said. "I think that's, as far as I'm concerned, you know, we believe he's going to play. But that's a conversation for him. I don't think that door's going to be closed if and when that time comes."

For now, Toews plans to enjoy himself after receiving a heart-warming, memorable sendoff from the United Center on Thursday. The Blackhawks, unfortunately, lost 5-4 in overtime. But Toews will forever love the game of hockey and shows no bitter feelings toward the way the game ended for the Hawks on Thursday.

"I think hockey's given me so much," Toews said. "I think it's such a beautiful way to just kind of experience life, to learn about yourself. To learn about what it feels like to be a part of a team, overcome challenges, and all that stuff.

"I look back at these last couple of years and say they were the most challenging for myself personally. I would say I learned more about myself probably more in these last couple of years than I have my whole career."

