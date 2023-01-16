Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Still Wrestling With Decision About Future

Hawks' Toews still wrestling with decision about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The March 3 trade deadline is about a month and a half away, and Jonathan Toews is still wrestling with a decision about his future.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Toews opened up about where he's at mentally and what he might be thinking. He and Patrick Kane are in a unique situation, and at some point soon, a decision will have to be made about where they want to finish the season.

"For myself, it's still a difficult question to answer cause there's a part of myself that doesn't really want to admit the situation and also wants to continue being a Blackhawk and finish my career here," Toews said. "But at the same time, there's a part of me that sees the writing on the wall and sees that this team, this organization is trying to hit the reset button and that maybe a change for everybody is not such a bad thing, and that goes for myself as well."

Toews said the outside noise hasn't been "too distracting" to this point. But that's because even he's not sure what's going to happen.

"It's hard to even predict for myself what the end of this year, let alone next year could look like," Toews said. "And I think sometimes the dominant thought in your mind changes day to day, so why even worry about that at this point? My focus has been on what's right in front of me for the most part."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on Saturday that a scheduled meeting with Kane and Toews — and their representatives — isn't on the books yet, but he expects there to be in the next few weeks.

Toews admitted Davidson has been "nothing but respectful this entire time" as he ponders his potential future with the organization. Toews is simply trying to soak in every moment, which has been his mindset since training camp.

"I understand he has a job to do and he's really investing in the future of this franchise and rightfully so in a lot of respects," Toews said. "For myself, it's just kind of a tricky situation, the last year of my contract and I haven't played my best hockey in some time, so I'm not sure what the opportunities or what's going to come knocking.

"But there's no doubt in my mind, again, I'm focusing on my game, trying to improve that every single day and trying to enjoy just playing the game, being a Blackhawk as long as I can, for however long that is and while it still lasts."

