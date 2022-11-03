Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Silencing the Critics With Hot Start

Jonathan Toews silencing the critics with hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said at the beginning of training camp that he's going to "soak in every moment" this season and take things day by day. The question was about his future, but he's trying to apply that to his on-ice approach as well.

On Thursday, Toews scored the 16th overtime winner of his career as the Blackhawks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 to snap a four-game losing streak. It was his fifth goal in six games, seventh in 11, and he also extended his point streak to seven games. It's one of the best starts of his NHL career, at age 34 years old.

"You try to live and learn a little bit and figure out what’s not working," Toews said. "But at the end of the day, I always come in prepared and excited to play and sometimes when pucks aren’t going in, it’s usually just a sign that maybe you’re over-prepared and overthinking things and tend to get myself into those positions a time or two over the years. Right now, it’s fun to just go play."

Toews is currently on a 52-goal pace, which would shatter his previous career-high of 35, set during the 2018-19 season. He's also on pace to finish with 67 points.

"He’s playing his game and he’s confident in himself," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "He’s really excited to be back playing and feeling healthy again. It’s really nice to see.

"I count on him a lot. I know the team does and I think he expects a lot from himself. There are a lot of things that drive him to be what he is, and he’s been the leader so far. That’s great to see."

Toews is silencing the critics with his roaring start, and there were quite a few of them last season after he had only 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 71 games. He wasn't happy with that kind of production, although, to be fair, he had missed the entire 2020-21 season with an illness, so it was obviously going to be an uphill battle for him to get back to where he was before it all.

Toews came into camp looking hungry to prove to everyone that he still has some good hockey left in him and we're seeing that come to fruition right now. His 52-goal pace is probably unsustainable, but he's earning his puck luck and he's been one of Chicago's best players for the majority of the season so far.

"I know we were talking about expectations a second ago and there weren’t really any for our team and for myself, especially, this year," Toews said. "I’ve always kind of been talking about taking it one day at a time and just going out there and playing and worrying about the next play, the next shift, and that’s kind of what I’m doing. So it’s nice to see the puck luck and the bounces and it’s definitely a good feeling and something I want to keep going."

