Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Ruled Out Vs. Calgary With Illness

Jonathan Toews will not play on Thursday against the Calgary Flames due to a non-COVID illness, the Blackhawks announced before the game. He participated in the team's morning skate and is considered a late scratch.

It's the second time Toews has missed a game this season because of an illness. He did not play against New Jersey on Dec. 6, which resulted in a 3-0 loss for Chicago.

Here's what the Blackhawks' lineup looked like without their captain:

First line: Andreas Athanasiou - Jason Dickinson - Patrick Kane

Andreas Athanasiou - Jason Dickinson - Patrick Kane Second line: Philipp Kurashev - Max Domi - Taylor Raddysh

Philipp Kurashev - Max Domi - Taylor Raddysh Third line: Colin Blackwell - Sam Lafferty - MacKenzie Entwistle

Colin Blackwell - Sam Lafferty - MacKenzie Entwistle Fourth line: Boris Katchouk - Luke Philp - Reese Johnson

Toews ranks second on the team with 13 goals and third with 27 points in 45 games this season.

