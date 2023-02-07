Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Ruled Out Tuesday Vs. Anaheim With Illness

Jonathan Toews ruled out Tuesday vs. Anaheim with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jonathan Toews will not play in the Blackhawks' first game back from the break on Tuesday against Anaheim because of a non-COVID illness.

It’s the third time Chicago's captain has been sidelined due to an illness in the last two months. He missed the second-to-last game before the bye week on Jan. 26 which resulted in a 5-1 win over Calgary and was also out on Dec. 6 in a 3-0 loss to New Jersey.

The hope is that Toews will be ready to go for their next game on Friday against Arizona. He missed practice on Sunday and Monday, and did not participate in the team's morning skate on Tuesday.

After Tuesday, the Blackhawks have only four home games left before the March 3 trade deadline. It remains unclear what the future holds for Toews, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to secure your tickets now just in case.

