Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Describes Emotions From Final Game

Jonathan Toews describes emotions from final game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

I think most watching can relate to Patrick Sharp, who got choked up talking to his former teammate Jonathan Toews during the first intermission.

How's he feeling playing his final game in a Blackhawks sweater?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Pretty good. How you guys doing?" Toews said with a smile on his face.

Classic.

"It's tough to stay focused, I'll tell you that," Toews said on playing in Thursday's game against the Flyers. "There's a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot to just try and process at the same time just trying to focus on your game. Nothing like starting the game minus 2 in the first to bring you down to Earth a little bit. Granted we found a way to get back into it."

Jonathan Toews is holding back the waterworks



"All good things come to an end." pic.twitter.com/KdszEZ7sOj — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 14, 2023

RELATED: An ode to Jonathan Toews, the engine of Hawks dynasty era

At the end of the first period, the Blackhawks tied the Flyers, 2-2. They fell back early, as the Flyers scored two unanswered goals. But goals from Jujhar Khaira and Anders Bjork helped bring the Hawks back into the game.

Hopefully, the competitive spirit of the game will help keep Toews' mind off his inevitable departure from the Chicago Blackhawks this summer. He couldn't help but reminisce on the dynasty days and realize that the chapter is coming to an end with his departure.

"Our great run here in Chicago and it's coming to an end," Toews said. (Pause here to wipe the tears away.)

"Obviously, on an individual level, been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings. Things kind of run through your mind over the last few weeks, and you know what that's like, all good things come to an end. I think I can be very appreciative, very grateful for those memories and especially the ones we shared together."

The United Center will surely give Toews a memorable sendoff. He's already received a couple of standing ovations, as he was the last to leave the ice during pregame and during his introduction. During the third period, the Hawks will play a tribute video to commemorate his time in Chicago.

It's a lot for The Captain to process but he's grateful for the time he's spent with the Hawks.

"It's overwhelming, to be honest," Toews said. "It's hard to really receive that. It's hard to ever feel like you deserve that. I feel like I owe so much to Sharpie and the rest of my teammates over the years. The fans, without them this isn't as special as it is."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.