Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson Records 3 Points, Shines in Season Debut

Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues.

On Saturday, Dickinson joined his new team in San Jose and made his Chicago debut against the Sharks. And it couldn't have gone much better.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

[MORE: Patrick Kane gives Luke Richardson game puck for first win as Blackhawks coach]

Dickinson scored a goal in the third period and added two primary assists on Sam Lafferty's shorthanded goals within a 2:08 span in the second period, finishing with three points total. He also had two shots on goal, two hits, one takeaway and one blocked shot in 12:07 of ice time as the Blackhawks overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Sharks 5-2 for their first win of the season.

Jason Dickinson scores his first goal of the season in his team debut. He also has two assists tonight. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/jkUoHHRkxP — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 16, 2022

Perhaps the only negative is that Dickinson was on the ice for Chicago's two goals against, but it's hard to be critical when he was playing in his first game and had zero practices with his new team. The game also resulted in a 5-2 win, so there weren't any costly mistakes made.

[WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08]

The Blackhawks don't play again until Friday, so Dickinson will have plenty of time to get in some practice reps between now and the home opener. He centered the third line with Philipp Kurashev and Lafferty against San Jose, and the scoring chances were 4-2 Chicago when the three of them were on the ice together at even strength, per Natural Stat Trick. Something to build on.

[RELATED: 10 observations: Blackhawks rally to beat Sharks for first win of season]

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.