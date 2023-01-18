Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi on Slapshot to Mouth: ‘I Knew I Was in Some Trouble'

Tinordi on slapshot to mouth: 'I knew I was in some trouble' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

I don't think you can find an unluckier player in the NHL than Jarred Tinordi.

Earlier this season, Tinordi missed a few weeks because of a hip injury. In his first game back, on his very first shift, he suffered a laceration under his chin from a skate blade that required between 50-100 stitches. He was gone for the entire first period and returned in the second wearing a protective shield.

Here's where Jarred Tinordi got hit in the mouth. It happened literally seconds into the game and he didn't play another shift in the first period. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Qah0bF2fex — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 10, 2022

Nine days later, in his first game without the protective shield, Tinordi took a slapshot straight to the face and immediately went to the locker room. The trail of blood on the ice was scary, and he didn't know the extent of the injury until after. Let's just say it was worse than he thought.

"It was more shock than anything at first," Tinordi said. "I didn't know what was going on. I felt some teeth not in the position that they're supposed to be in and I knew I was in some trouble a little bit.

"You never really know how bad it is until you get back to the room and you take a second. I think the doctors and the training staff, they were kind of in shock a little bit too, so I knew it was pretty bad. At first, you think you're going back out there, just another play, stitch me up or whatever it takes to go back out there. But that wasn't really the case."

Tinordi was forced to spend the night in the hospital, and the very next day he underwent surgery to fix multiple fractures in his face. It was broken in three places, so he had two plates put in, with his jaw wired shut for five weeks.

On Tuesday, Tinordi finally got the wires out of his mouth, which means he's able to eat normal foods again. He had been eating soup for more than a month.

"It gets a little monotonous, you get a little tired of it," Tinordi said. "Not every soup translates through the blender, but the beef noodle was good."

After losing 15 pounds within the first four days of his surgery, Tinordi said he has just about regained it all. He's expected to be cleared to return right after the NHL All-Star break, so he'll use the next few weeks to get back up to game speed.

As for whether or not his two injuries in a nine-day span is enough to make him rethink the way he plays, Tinordi dismissed them as fluky incidents. He is hoping though that his luck will turn moving forward.

"It is what it is," Tinordi said. "It was out of my control, it's not like I wish I could've done something different. That's just dumb luck right there, you know?

"After the surgery, you go through a stretch when you're recovering and it's a little bit of a grind and it's easy to get down or feel sorry for yourself a bit but I think once I started coming to the rink and seeing the guys and I was able to practice with the group, that kind of changed things around for me a little bit where I was at mentally, so I was huge.

"I've had injuries but never back-to-back on the face. Hopefully that's the last of it for a little while."

