Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi Dealing With Recurring Hip Injury

Hawks' Jarred Tinordi dealing with recurring hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi left early in the second period of Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center and did not return.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson called it a hip injury for Tinordi, which is something he's dealt with for the majority of the season. They will know more information on Tuesday, but there's a chance he could miss a couple of games because of it — perhaps even more.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"It could be a little more muscular," Richardson said. "It’s something that, it might be a game or two or it might be a little bit longer if it’s more of a muscular thing that’s around, trying to protect it."

It sounds like Tinordi might need to address the injury over the offseason. If that's the case, it probably makes more sense for the Blackhawks to shut him down and get a hard start on it now.

"I think it’s something that I think he knew coming into the season with that injury and it’s just been recurring," Richardson said. "At some point, it either gets enough rest in the summer or it gets fixed. I don’t know what it is but this would probably be the summer to do that."

Tinordi, 31, was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers early in the season but has turned into one of the most dependable defensemen on the team, when healthy. He recently wore an "A" on his sweater as one of the three alternate captains, showing just how respected he is.

Tinordi is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It would be surprising if he's not brought back.

"He’s really important to us, not just on the ice with his physical presence but just his voice in the room and on the bench," Richardson said. "His mannerism, he brings everybody along and keeps everybody on their toes. He’s really missed when he’s out."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.