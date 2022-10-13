Blackhawks' Jack Johnson Joins Avalanche on Ice for Banner-Raising Ceremony

Johnson joins Avs on ice for banner-raising ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.

After Wednesday's morning skate, Colorado's vice president of media and player relations Brendan McNicholas told Johnson what the rundown was for the night. Johnson said it was a "spontaneous" decision to be part of the festivities.

As the TNT cameras captured, Johnson watched the championship video montage from Chicago's bench and then joined the Avalanche on the ice to watch the raising of the 2022 Stanley Cup banner. It was a heart-warming moment.

"It's a special thing to be a part of," Johnson said. "And it's just another thing in the long list of things I'm extremely grateful of, for Colorado and the organization, the city, the fans, my teammates. And also the Blackhawks for letting me be a part of it. [Jonathan Toews] even offered to have the whole team go on the bench and be there to support me but told him, you guys get ready for the game."

It was probably the weirdest game Johnson has ever played and will ever play in his career.

"It's really emotional," Johnson said. "And it's a quick turnaround. You're standing there, you're walking down memory lane, and then two minutes later, the puck drops. It was definitely an emotional night. Like, a lot of emotions. They're all great emotions, but it's a very unusual game. I've been around a long time, never been part of anything like that. But it's all for great reasons."

Johnson said he felt "incredibly proud" to watch the banner being raised, for many reasons. To face his former team right out of the gates also signaled the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in his hockey career.

"I got pretty emotional actually when they were doing the video beforehand," Johnson said. "But, yeah, just incredibly proud to be up there for way after I'm gone. Someday I can bring my grandkids or my kids if they don't believe Dad played or anything like that and show them.

"It's also a cool way to kind of to turn the page to and focus on this season and my new team."

