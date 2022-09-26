Blackhawks Introduce Goose Island Sponsor With Beer for Media

Hawks introduce Goose Island with beers for media originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Blackhawks announced a collaboration with Goose Island as their new beer sponsor for the 2022-23 season and going forward.
To kickstart the partnership, Luke Richardson and the Blackhawks gifted media members with free cans of the Blackhawks Goose Island Pale Ale, which will debut in October.
The Hawks kick off preseason with a game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
The team has six preseason games, including one "home game" against the Minnesota Wild at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
