Blackhawks Head Athletic Trainer Mike Gapski Announces Retirement

Blackhawks head athletic trainer Mike Gapski has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season after 36 seasons with the organization.

Gapski started his position with the Blackhawks in 1987 and had been the longest-tenured trainer in the NHL. He's also the longest-tenured, single-team trainer in NHL history.

Gapski will have worked 2,758 regular-season games and 249 playoffs games with the Blackhawks after his career ends on Thursday. The team's record over that stretch: 1,268-1,114-183-191 in the regular season and 134-115 in the playoffs, highlighted by three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

A total of 536 players (483 skaters, 53 goaltenders) have played at least one game with Gapski as the Blackhawks' head trainer, according to the team. A wild number.

Gapski has earned many honors in his storied career. He served as an athletic trainer for the 1991, 2003 and 2018 NHL All-Star Games and also did the same for Team Canada at the 1991 Canada Cup.

Gapski is a graduate of St. Rita High School and also attended Daley Junior college before earning his undergraduate degree in physical education with honors in 1983 from the University of Illinois-Chicago, where he later spent five years as an assistant athletic trainer and head trainer. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at UIC in 2011.

All the best to "Gapper," and congrats on a legendary run.

