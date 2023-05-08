Blackhawks Fans Celebrate NHL Draft Lottery Win at White Sox-Royals Game

Blackhawks fans at White Sox-Royals celebrate NHL Draft Lottery win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A "Let's go Blackhawks" chant at a Kansas City Royals home game?

It was that kind of night for the Blackhawks on Monday.

Chicago leapfrogged the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, capturing the No. 1 overall pick in the process. The top pick in this year's draft comes with the ability to add possibly the best prospect since Connor McDavid in Connor Bedard.

The franchise-altering lottery win was cause for celebration among Blackhawks fans everywhere, including at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, White Sox fans in attendance for the team's road game against the Royals were hyped after learning the lottery results. The celebrations included hugs and a brief "Let's go Blackhawks" chant.

I kid you not -- the White Sox fans here at Kauffman are celebrating the Blackhawks getting the No. 1 pick. There actually was a brief "Let's go Blackhawks" chant in the stands and numerous hugs — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 9, 2023

This is just the second time in franchise history the Blackhawks will pick first overall. They first did so back in 2007 when they selected franchise legend Patrick Kane.

The 2023 NHL Draft is set for June 28-29 in Nashville.