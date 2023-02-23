Blackhawks Extend Franchise Record of Multi-Goal Comeback Wins to 8

Hawks extend franchise record of multi-goal comeback wins to 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DALLAS — The last time they were in Dallas on Nov. 23, 2022, the Blackhawks blew a three-goal lead and lost 6-4 to the Stars after allowing five goals in the final 10 minutes.

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks flipped the script by overcoming a 3-0 deficit to beat the Stars 4-3. Patrick Kane and Max Domi led the way for Chicago with two goals and an assist each.

"Anytime you win, it's a lot of fun," Domi said. "That's what you play hockey for. It's really fun to come to the rink every day. Boys are all playing for each other and that's good to see this time of year. Despite everything we've been through as a group, we're still finding ways to grow every single day."

It was the eighth multi-goal comeback win of the season for the Blackhawks, which is a franchise record. Their previous record was six, which came during the 2019-20 and 1989-90 seasons.

The Blackhawks broke their franchise record on Friday after a multi-goal comeback win in Ottawa to make it seven. Now they're just adding to the total, and there are still 25 games left.

"I've said it all year, these guys don't quit," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "It was hard. We got some penalties against and then they scored on the power play and we were down in the game and we're tired. It's easy to fold and pack it in. But these guys, they are resilient and I think they like playing with each other.

"Once we got a little stiff and we got that first goal, they really started believing and they started working for each other. It was a real positive vibe on the bench tonight. We were chasing the game most of it, but once we got it tied up 3-3, the guys, you could tell, they wanted to win this game.

"They also remembered last time we were here. We had the big lead and we lost it, and we wanted to turn the tables tonight and repay that visit, and the guys, they worked for it, they earned it."

The Blackhawks tied a season-high with their fourth straight win and they haven't been beating cream puff opponents, either. They've knocked off the surging Ottawa Senators, the star-studded Toronto Maple Leafs, and the first- and second-ranked teams in the Western Conference in Vegas and Dallas.

"It's great to see," Domi said. "You look at the last four games, we've beat some pretty good hockey teams. Take that and just keep building here."

