Blackhawks ‘Dodge a Bullet' in Comeback Win But Continue to Show Resilience

There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective.

The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.

The Blackhawks did it again on Sunday afternoon when they fell into a 2-0 hole to the Seattle Kraken and won 5-4 at the United Center for their third straight win.

"I like the resiliency of our team," said Tyler Johnson, who scored two goals in the win. "The way we are relentless the way we play. I think that's a lot of character and it goes a long way in a long season. Obviously, we’ve got to get to some better starts and hopefully play with some leads and continue to build off there, but you’ve got to be happy with getting points and playing the way we are."

The Blackhawks were fortunate the game didn't get out of hand in the first period. They weren't sharp at all in the first 15 or so minutes, and it could've easily gotten away from them.

"We just weren’t there in the first period," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "We were disconnected and we weren’t willing to put the work in that Seattle does, and they work hard and have good speed. We were lucky it wasn’t 4-0 or 5-0."

But then the penalty kill — I mean, the power kill — happened. Patrick Kane committed a hooking penalty with 4:46 left in the period to put the Blackhawks shorthanded, which normally is a bad thing. But not for this team right now.

Jujhar Khaira scored Chicago's fourth shorthanded goal in the last three games, and Johnson evened things up minutes later on the power play as the Blackhawks went into the intermission in a 2-2 tie.

"We're buying into the system and everybody takes pride in that part of our game, the special teams for sure," Khaira said. "Right now, we're fortunate enough to get those bounces but I think we've been really good on the kill so far."

The Blackhawks fell behind again in the second period but scored two goals in 13 seconds towards the latter stages of the third, which gave them a lead for the first time since the road trip. They ended up shutting the door, earning two points in a game they probably didn't deserve it.

"We're never out of it," Khaira said. "We feel that after that San Jose game, so we're going to keep that moving forward. It'd be nice to have a lead there for a bit but we're relentless and we're resilient, so we're going to keep going."

The Blackhawks obviously don't want to make a habit out of playing from behind, but the silver lining might be, it's giving the team confidence that they can come back from any deficit moving forward.

"You have to take it in a way that it’s in the back of your mind if you get in that position you feel comfortable," Richardson said. "But we don’t want to be comfortable to start a game, then it falls into that situation too many times. Tonight we dodged a bullet. The next time we might not.

"As the game went along we played better, and when it really counted at the end, we played hard and they played for each other. They’re really becoming a group in there and it’s nice to see. But, I just mentioned to them after the game that we dodged a bullet for sure."

