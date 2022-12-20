Blackhawks D Jarred Tinordi's Facial Fracture ‘Pretty Damaging'

Hawks' Jarred Tinordi's facial fracture 'pretty damaging' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi took a puck to the face and immediately went to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood on the ice along the way.

Here's a look at the Jarred Tinordi injury from Sunday. He had surgery the next day to fix some fractures in his face after taking a puck to the mouth and is expected to be out for a while. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/yBI6m3VzGO — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 20, 2022

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The injury came less than two weeks after Tinordi suffered a laceration under his chin from a skate blade, which required between 50-100 stitches. Sunday was the first game he played without the protective cage too, which shows you how unlucky things have been for him as of late.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said after practice on Tuesday that Tinordi is expected to be out "for a while." He was placed on injured reserve on Monday after undergoing surgery to fix some fractures in his face.

"He's pretty sore, for sure," Richardson said. "I texted him and just heard back last night. I think he's getting home today, I believe. This is a pretty damaging one, especially after just coming back out of 100-plus stitches.

"I told him I had a similar break. I broke my jaw with a slap shot. It broke right off. They had to put screws and wire together, and he's wired together, so I told him that. I actually had another one years before, so it wasn't back-to-back like him, where I broke my cheek and had an orbital plate and screws in it.

"I played a hard-style game like he did, just to give him a little piece of mind that it does heal and you can go back and play the same way you played. It's probably pretty frustrating for him right now and it's a tough time of the year. He won't be having turkey this year. Turkey shake, I guess, that's about it.

"He's a battler and competitor. I could just tell by the demeanor on his face, he was disappointed not to finish the game with the guys. That's the way he thinks, not really thinking about the pain and what he's going to have to go through for rehab."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.