Blackhawks' Connor Murphy Gets Restitched After Taking Puck to Face Again

LAS VEGAS — If you think you might be having a tough week, Connor Murphy would like a word.

On Tuesday, Murphy took a puck to the face on the practice before the Blackhawks' season-opener in Colorado and left the ice with a towel over his mouth. His lip busted open and he needed to get stitched up.

Connor Murphy is leaving practice. He just took either a puck or stick to the mouth. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/rdkvzfdBBn — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 11, 2022

Two days later, Murphy was minutes into pregame warmups against the Vegas Golden Knights before leaving the ice early because he got hit with a stray puck on the same lip. His teammate Philipp Kurashev took a shot and the puck ricocheted off the crossbar and smacked Murphy's mouth.

I mean, what are the odds of that? Murphy walked down the hallway tunnel hunched over, had his lip restitched, and then dressed in the game.

"If he didn’t have bad luck, he would have no luck right now," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said following the 1-0 loss to Vegas. "He’s a tough customer and he grew up in a pro lifestyle. I knew his dad and same thing. He’d play hurt, play for the team, and that’s what he did tonight. He played very well."

