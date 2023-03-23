Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery, Out 12 Weeks

Hawks' Blackwell undergoes sports hernia surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell underwent successful sports hernia surgery in New York on Wednesday, the team announced Thursday. He's expected to be out roughly 12 weeks, which essentially ends the rest of his season.

Blackwell, who turns 30 on Tuesday, had been out since Feb. 27 with a groin injury. He left in that 4-2 loss against Anaheim after logging only 5:52 of ice time.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In his first season with the Blackhawks, Blackwell recorded 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 53 games. He also logged 11:48 of ice time, mostly playing in a fourth-line role when he was in the lineup.

Blackwell signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks last summer, which carries a cap hit of $1.12 million. He should be ready to go for training camp next season.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.