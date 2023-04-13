Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz on Jonathan Toews: ‘We're Gonna Miss Him'

Danny Wirtz on Jonathan Toews: 'We're gonna miss him' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday morning, the Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced the team will not be re-signing their longtime captain and center, Jonathan Toews, over the summer.

During Blackhawks Pregame Live on NBC Sports Chicago before Toews' last bout, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz joined the crew to talk about what Toews has meant to the organization.

"Simply put, he means everything," Wirtz said. "The epitome of a captain, the epitome of a competitor. So ingrained in what Chicago's all about in delivering championships for our fans. There's no one like him. No one will be like him. We're gonna miss him a lot."

The Hawks drafted Toews with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft. He's spent 16 seasons with the organization. Toews has three Stanley Cups, one Conn Smythe award and an Olympic Gold Medal to his name.

Besides the goals, assists and accolades, his leadership and mentorship in the locker room have meant the world to the Blackhawks. He is one of the most influential players in the league, arguably ever in the Blackhawks organization.

Wirtz confirmed he had a part in the decision, mainly as a consultant to Davidson. While conversations with the captain were difficult, Wirtz reassured his confidence in Davidson and the direction the Hawks are going.

"These are large organizational decisions so by all means we are consulted and there's a lot of discussion," Wirtz said. "But really this is about Kyle continuing to drive this vision of the organization and making sure we give him the support he needs to make those decisions."

Toews' departure marks the final player to leave the Blackhawks from the dynasty years. He also hands the baton to Kyle Hendricks, soon to be the longest-tenured professional Chicago sports athlete.

Wirtz talked about his mentioning to Toews of his standing with the organization as an all-time great who will not be forgotten.

"If anything, my dad and I were there, had breakfast with Jonathan maybe a month or so ago, not knowing what was gonna happen," Wirtz said. "But making sure that he knew entering this next phase of his decision-making process, he was always gonna be a Blackhawk."

