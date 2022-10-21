Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz Calls Offseason Moves ‘Very Hard Decisions'

Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago sat down with Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner to discuss the moves GM Kyle Davidson made that sent shockwaves across the NHL.

"Hard decisions," Wirtz said on the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast. "But one thing I think people are getting to know about Kyle is, he is very clear about what he wants to do and he does exactly what he says he's going to do. And if that wasn't clear after the draft, then I don't know what is.

"Hard decisions though. Very hard decisions. Parting with players that mean a lot to the organization are hard but I think it was very clear that Kyle was looking to build up for our future, and I think we're really happy with those players, specifically that were drafted over the summer. We got a couple looks at them over the summer and into the season in training camp, and it's very exciting.

"We have to temper our excitement. We need time to develop, but if we can continue to enhance that pipeline of talent and build that depth, I think our future is going to be really exciting."

Wirtz said Davidson informed the ownership group and front office staff early on that players like Dach and DeBrincat could be on the table, so the organization obviously was aware that those trades were a possibility. But I think it was still eye-opening for everybody to have watched the NHL Draft Day fireworks.

On the flip side, the Blackhawks turned those picks into promising young defenseman Kevin Korchinski at No. 7 overall and speedy centerman Frank Nazar at No. 13. They even selected Paul Ludwinski in the second round and Gavin Hayes in the third with the extra picks they received in those two deals.

"Yes, there were hard decisions that were made," Faulkner said. "But when you get to spend time with the families and the players who have both worked so hard to hear their name called and then getting called into our organization and getting to greet them ... there's a lot of sad that happens in some of those tough decisions but there were a lot of things for us to be excited about and cheer for."

Perhaps the biggest frustration isn't the fact Chicago is rebuilding, it's that it probably should've happened sooner, which would've allowed Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to see the other side of it and still be playing at a high level. But at this point, it's a dangerous game of what if?

"It is, you get caught in the hindsight trap, right?" Wirtz said. "And then next thing you know you sort of talk yourself in and out of different scenarios. While that does make theoretical sense, it is kind of hard to do that. We are so committed to the future and that's where our focus is with the players we have now, the roster we have now, as well as the assets for the future. It's very much looking forward."

