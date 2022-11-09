Blackhawks Bring Back Annual Dad's Trip: ‘It's a Good Time'

Hawks bring back annual Dad's trip: 'It's a good time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before COVID-19 shook up the world, the Blackhawks alternated between a father's and mother's road trip each season and it was always a highlight for everyone involved.

With no more restrictions, the Blackhawks have brought back the annual trip and it's the dads turn this time after they accompanied the team to Los Angeles on Wednesday for Chicago's two-game West Coast swing.

"It's fun," Patrick Kane said. "It's a good time. It's fun to see the fathers being so excited about everything that we go through on a trip, whether it's the chartered plane or staying at a nice hotel or the amount of food that's available to them I'm sure they'll enjoy as well. It's always a fun trip."

Kane has experienced several of these trips in the past, but he always appreciates the extra quality time with his dad, who's at almost every Blackhawks home game.

"It's fun because I know how much he loves hockey and how much he enjoys it," Kane said. "I always like spending time with my dad, too. I know it's been a little bit difficult the last couple years with some things going on, so it's always nice to get together with him and spend some time with him especially when it's you and him, 1-on-1 time.

"He's kind of spoiled, he gets fathers trips all the time. He's around for all the games, but he likes going on the road and seeing some different arenas and buildings and being able to catch some games in some different places."

Sam Lafferty was a part of a father's trip when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins but this will be his first one as a member of the Blackhawks. And it never gets old for him.

"It's great," Lafferty said. "It honestly makes you feel like a kid again playing youth hockey and you look up and your dad is in the stands. It's really fun and we're really lucky to be able to do it."

There are some guys whose fathers aren’t on the trip, for different reasons. For example, Jack Johnson brought his wife’s uncle, who lives in Denver. The two of them developed a strong bond when he was with the Colorado Avalanche.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson's dad passed away last year, but he fortunately was able to experience a father’s trip of his own when he was an assistant coach with the New York Islanders. The trip, for him, gives him an opportunity to get to know his players on a deeper level.

"It's good to meet them," Richardson said. "It's always an exciting time. The guys enjoy it and there's usually a few laughs. It's inspiration to get a few wins on the trip so everybody can enjoy it."

Because there's been so much roster turnover since the last time the Blackhawks hosted this trip, many of the dads will be meeting each other for the first time. The question now is, which ones will be the talk of the trip when it's all said and done?

"There's always a few that stick out by the end of the trip," Kane said smiling. "So we'll see who the characters are this trip."

