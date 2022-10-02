Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Blackhawks’ Boris Katchouk sidelined with ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks announced late Sunday afternoon that forward Boris Katchouk will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a left ankle sprain.

Katchouk left Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the third period and clearly appeared to be in some discomfort. He went straight to the locker room and did not return.

Here's a look at the play:

Boris Katchouk is not on the bench right now. He went straight to the locker room after this shift, clearly in discomfort. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/96essZpf8k — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 2, 2022

Opening Night is 10 days away, which means a spot will open up on the 23-man roster due to Katchouk's absence. There are only two more preseason games left after Sunday, so it's now or never for bubble players to make an impression.

In other injury news, Jujhar Khaira is listed as day to day with a right ankle injury. The Blackhawks don't appear to be too concerned about it.

