Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves, Place Tyler Johnson on Injured Reserve

The Blackhawks announced several roster moves on Monday ahead of their three-game road trip before the bye week and NHL All-Star Break:

Tyler Johnson (left ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.

Forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos have been recalled from the AHL.

Defenseman Isaak Phillips has been reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs.

Johnson left at the end of the first period in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Los Angeles after reaggravating the ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the season. He was seen in a walking boot after the game and won't play on the three-game road trip.

To help fill Johnson's role in the lineup and presumably on the second power play, the Blackhawks recalled the 27-year-old Philp, who has never played in an NHL game.

Philp ranks first on the IceHogs in power-play goals (6), tied for third in goals (14) and fourth in points (30) in 31 games. He's a right-handed shot and can play center or wing, which gives the Blackhawks some versatility.

On the back end, the Blackhawks sent Phillips back to Rockford following an 11-game NHL stint in which he recorded four points (one goal, three assists) and brought up Roos, who has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games with the IceHogs. Roos has three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games with the Blackhawks this season.

