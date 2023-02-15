Blackhawks announce roster moves amid flurry of injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have recalled forwards Cole Guttman and Brett Seney and defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Corresponding moves included Alex Stalock (ocular dysfunction), defenseman Jarred Tinordi (knee sprain) and forward Jonathan Toews (non-COVID related illness) being placed on injured reserve.

Tinordi was injured in the first period of Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Montreal and did not return. MacKenzie Entwistle also left in the third period with an undisclosed injury and appears unlikely to play against the Maple Leafs.

Because Stalock and Toews have already missed more than a week, they are eligible to return at any point. They were placed on injured reserve to open up roster spots.

The Blackhawks visit Toronto on Wednesday night and then wrap up their four-game Canadian road trip on Friday in Ottawa.

