Blackhawks announce preseason schedule; Milwaukee home game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with a special announcement for playing in Milwaukee.

Here is the preseason schedule:

• Tuesday, September 27th – St. Louis at Chicago at 7:30 p.m. (United Center)

• Wednesday, September 28th – Chicago at Detroit at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, October 1st – Detroit at Chicago at 7:30 p.m. (United Center)

• Sunday, October 2nd – Minnesota at Chicago at 6:30 p.m. (Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee)

• Thursday, October 6th – Chicago at Minnesota at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, October 8th – Chicago at St. Louis at 7 p.m.

For the Hawks' fourth game, the team will play a home matchup in Milwaukee, Wis. for the first time in nearly thirty years. The last time the Blackhawks played in Milwaukee was on Dec. 1, 1992 against the Los Angeles Kings. The “Home Away from Home,” 2022 series will take place at Fiserv Forum in the Deer District.

“We’re excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north,” Jaime Faulkner said, President of Business Operations for the Blackhawks. “We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”

Training camp for the Hawks begins Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fifth Third Arena. All practices are expected to be open to the general public.

