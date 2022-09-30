Blackhawks Announce First Wave of Cuts, Trim Roster to 50 Players

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Hawks announce first wave of cuts, trim roster to 50 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks announced their first wave of cuts on Friday and trimmed their roster to 50 players after starting training camp with 63.

Forwards Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour and defenseman Louis Crevier were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, which is no surprise.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a look at the nine players who were released from either their professional tryout or amateur tryout:

Forwards: Bobby Lynch, Carson Gicewicz, Garrett Mitchell, D.J. Busdeker, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Riley McKay and Seamus Malone

Defensemen: Andrew Perrott and Cliff Watson

Local

Homewood 12 mins ago

‘Homewood's Most Senior Senior:' South Suburb Celebrates Oldest Resident's 108th Birthday

Halloween 13 mins ago

Chicago's Halloweek to Return With Parades, Activities and Safety Guidelines

On Thursday, the Blackhawks assigned 2022 third-round pick Gavin Hayes to his junior league team, the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. 

The Blackhawks' roster currently stands at 27 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us