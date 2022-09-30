Blackhawks Announce First Wave of Cuts, Trim Roster to 50 Players

Hawks announce first wave of cuts, trim roster to 50 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks announced their first wave of cuts on Friday and trimmed their roster to 50 players after starting training camp with 63.

Forwards Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour and defenseman Louis Crevier were assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, which is no surprise.

Here's a look at the nine players who were released from either their professional tryout or amateur tryout:

Forwards: Bobby Lynch, Carson Gicewicz, Garrett Mitchell, D.J. Busdeker, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Riley McKay and Seamus Malone

Defensemen: Andrew Perrott and Cliff Watson

On Thursday, the Blackhawks assigned 2022 third-round pick Gavin Hayes to his junior league team, the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Blackhawks' roster currently stands at 27 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders.

