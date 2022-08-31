Blackhawks Announce 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

Hawks announce Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks will square off with the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase for the second straight season, and the team announced Wednesday the schedule for the mini two-game series at Fifth Third Arena featuring each club's top prospects.

The two games and three practices will be free and open to the public, and both scrimmages will be streamed live on the Blackhawks' website.

Here's a schedule of the events, subject to change:

Wednesday, Sept. 14

12 – 2 p.m.: Practice

Thursday, Sept. 15

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Practice

Friday, Sept. 16

10 – 11 a.m.: Morning skate

7 p.m.: Game vs. Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 17

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Practice

Sunday, Sept. 18

1 p.m.: Game vs. Minnesota

Full rosters and lineups will be released at a later date.

