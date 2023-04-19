Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou Seeking Longer-Term Stability in Next Contract

Athanasiou seeking longer-term stability in next contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For three straight seasons, Andreas Athanasiou has signed a one-year deal with three different teams: Detroit, Los Angeles and Chicago. In that timeframe, he was also traded to Edmonton, which means he's played for four total teams in a three-year span.

"It's fun moving every year," a smiling Athanasiou joked.

It's not hard to figure out what Athanasiou is hoping for in his next contract as he becomes an unrestricted free agent yet again. While he loved his time in Chicago, longer-term stability will likely be a priority for him, and do so for a team that views him as a consistent top-nine piece.

"That's out of my control obviously right now," Athanasiou said. "You don't really get to pick and choose where. Anytime you get an opportunity to play in this league, it's an awesome thing. Obviously that's in my head. I'd love to be a Blackhawk, for sure."

Athanasiou finished the 2022-23 season on a very high note. He had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his final eight games, which included a three-point outing in the season finale.

Athanasiou hit the 20-goal and 40-point plateau for just the second time in his NHL career, and played the most games he's ever played in a single season (81).

"Every day is a learning day and I think you come into each year trying to do the best you can and grow as a player and person," Athanasiou said. "And I think this year I definitely grew a little bit and learned for sure and tried to get better. It's always a step in the right direction."

I think there could be a mutual fit between Athanasiou and the Blackhawks, given Athanasiou checks some of the boxes GM Kyle Davidson is looking for. He can skate, he’s competitive, and he can be a game-breaker.

That said, the term and money has to be right for the Blackhawks to reconsider bringing Athanasiou back. Anything beyond three years, even at a reasonable cap hit, is probably not something the Blackhawks would like to do because they want to maintain financial flexibility as they prepare to usher in their new core.

"There's a lot of young skill that's coming up here and it's pretty exciting," Athanasiou said. "To be a part of it would be fun too, so I guess you could say it."

