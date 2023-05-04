Blackhawks Anders Bjork, Drew Commesso Named to USA Roster

Bjork, Commesso on team USA roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks will have two representatives on the United States’ squad at the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Championships in Finland, with forward Anders Bjork and goaltender Drew Commesso both named to the squad on Thursday.

The official announcement was made by USA Hockey in advance of the tournament, which will start on May 12.

Commesso had already been reported as a member of the squad, while Bjork was among the forwards named to the official roster.

Commesso signed an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks this spring after several successful seasons at Boston University. He appeared in 34 games this season for the Terriers, with a 2.46 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.

He represented the U.S. in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, with a 1.00 goals against average and a .964 save percentage in two appearances.

Bjork last represented the U.S. in the 2017 World Championships, appearing in five games and being held off the scoresheet.

After he was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres earlier this season, Bjork had two goals and six assists in 13 games with the Blackhawks.

The United States will start group play against the host Finland on May 12 at the Nokia Arena.

Here is the team’s full roster:

Forwards –

Anders Bjork (Chicago), Nick Bonino (Pittsburgh Penguins), Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames), Sean Farrell (Montreal Canadiens), Conor Garland (Vancouver Canucks), Cutter Gauthier (Boston College), Carter Mazur (Grand Rapids Griffins), Drew O’Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins), Luke Tuch (Boston University), Alex Tuch (Buffalo Sabres), TJ Tynan (Ontario Reign), Sammy Walker (Iowa Wild)

Defenseman –

Ronnie Attard (Lehigh Valley Phantoms), Lane Hutson (Boston University), Connor Mackey (Arizona Coyotes), Nick Perbix (Tampa Bay Lightning), Scott Perunovich (Springfield Thunderbirds), Dylan Samberg (Winnipeg Jets), Henry Thrun (San Jose Sharks)

Goaltenders –

Drew Commesso (Chicago), Casey DeSmith (Pittsburgh Penguins), Cal Petersen (Los Angeles Kings)

